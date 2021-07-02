Naruto Video Re-Imagines Jigen Fight Via Insane One Piece Crossover

✖

The recent fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen of the Kara Organization has been touted by fans as one of the best battles that the Shonen franchise has ever seen to date, and one fan has decided to take things one step further by creating a new animated video that adds some more anime franchises into the mix. With the two strongest ninjas of Konoha being unable to defeat the leader of the nefarious ninja collective, it definitely seems as though Team 7 is going to have to work their hardest in order to save the Seventh Hokage and their village.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been hitting it out of the park lately thanks to the long-awaited arrival of the Vessel Arc, which brought the young ninja known as Kawaki into the ranks of the Hidden Leaf. With Jigen deciding to directly enter the village in order to bring Kawaki back into the fold, the battle against Naruto and Sasuke began, with the Seventh Hokage and the last member of the Uchiha Clan unable to take down the leader of Kara. With a new Team 7 formed with Kawaki joining Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, they'll have to defeat the Kara member known as Boro before they can save the current leader of Konoha.

Reddit Artist Speed Reaper included an unlikely ally to the top ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village in One Piece's Zoro, giving the swordsman of the Straw Hats an insane power-up by giving him a Hollow mask from the Shonen franchise created by Tite Kubo in Bleach:

Currently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage to see whether Konoha or Kara will survive, with the organization led by Jigen attempting to continue the goal of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. Earlier in the anime series, the adventures of Boruto created a number of original stories that didn't take place in the manga proper, and while there are still a number of events left for the anime to cover that have taken place in the printed series, the television show is hitting some major milestones in the process.

