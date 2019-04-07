Viral ‘Naruto’ Scene Shows-Off How Violent Shino Used to Be

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced older versions of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto characters, and fans have had mixed reactions to seeing how many of their favorites have grown up. One of the most surprising and divisive was undoubtedly seeing Shino, the quiet shinobi who mastered bug jutsu, grow up into becoming a teacher at the ninja academy.

Fans see this subdued take on Shino and are reminded of just how ruthless he was in the original series. One of the best examples of this has gone viral as a manga panel shows just how bloody Shino’s attacks got during the Chunin Exam. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Chunin Exams in the original Naruto series, Shino got to demonstrate just how cunning and ruthless he could be in the battle against Zaku of the Sound Village. Zaku had the ability to fire air pressure through modified holes in his palms, and before he was able to unleash a huge attack his arms fully explode. Shino had blocked the opening to Zaku’s air vents with his bugs, and the backed up pressure fired back on Zaku.

In the anime’s version of the event, Zaku’s arms were damaged but still attached to his body. But the manga goes one step further, and sees Zaku’s right arm explode and detach from his body. Zaku’s even carried out on a stretcher with his detached arm on top of his body, further adding salt to the wound following Shino’s win.

This was the first major example of Shino’s abilities as fans were curious of what kind of jutsu he would show off in the series. This left a major impact on fans, and it’s implied that he’s had to hold himself back for fear of killing opponents like Boruto and Mitsuki in the sequel. But it’s been a long time since fans have seen Shino in this brutal light as his current incarnation has revealed him as a lonely, ignored teacher in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!