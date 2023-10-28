NBA Player Appears As Himself in Popular Anime Series

In the past, various professional athletes have shared their love of all things anime. Whether it be in the NBA, the NFL, or in the cages of the UFC, athletes have often worn anime attire, homaged the anime world via celebratory dances, and entered the arena to anime tunes. Now, one NBA player has had the opportunity to actually be in an anime, as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers didn't just make an appearance in a popular anime series, but was able to play himself in the television show.

Crayon Shin-Chan has over twelve hundred episodes of its anime adaptation, which is a staggering number when it comes to the anime world. The television series first appeared as a manga in 1990, with its long-running anime adaptation arriving two years later in 1992. The episode featuring Rui Hachimura is titled "The Adventures of Buriburizaemon: Space Dunk Arc" and has the following description, "Set in a Los Angeles-style town, a hungry Shinnosuke shakes his maracas and Buri Buri Zaemon appears, but he is also extremely hungry... Then, Buri Buri Zaemon called in Rui Hachimura, who was so absorbed in practice that he forgot to eat for eight days. The three of them continue to eat lots of hamburgers in good company, but the TV in the store announces that a mysterious meteorite, BEN-KI, is approaching Earth...?"

Crayon Shin-Chan x NBA

Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Laker recently had the opportunity to play himself in the long-running Shin Crayon-Chan series, taking the opportunity to talk about his role in the anime adaptation, "Me and my family are big fans of Crayon Shin-chan. The 'Crayon Shin-chan' in which I appear is the story that I play myself and dunk the ball in space with Shin-chan! (This is the first time I've done voice recording.) It was a lot of fun. It was the moment when my dream came true. I really hope they invite me back!" With sports anime remaining a major part of the medium, perhaps we'll see more athletes jump into the medium in the future.

Which NBA player are you hoping to see be a part of an anime series? What has been your favorite crossover between anime and the professional sports universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of sports anime.