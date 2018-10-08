NCT 127 Releases First-Ever English Track “Regular”

If you thought K-pop was going to be a fad coming through the west, you may want to think again. The growing medium has swept fans across the world, and it looks like one of SM Entertainment’s top groups is looking to step into the international spotlight with a brand-new track recorded entirely in English. So, if you are ready to see what NCT 127 can do, it is time you checked out their latest music video.

Over on Youtube, the music video for “Regular” was uploaded, and the first version released marks a departure for the group. The single track is performed and recorded entirely in English, marking a new challenge for the best-selling group to conquer.

As you can see, the music video is as colorful as any NCT 127 has dipped into previously, and every member of the group gets a moment in the spotlight. The 10-member ensemble is seen rapping and singing along to a catchy beat, and rapper Mark kicks off the English track smoothly. Despite the language barriers standing in NCT 127’s way, “Regular” proves the group can tackle any sort of song even if it just so happens to be in English.

For those curious about where the South Korean act is heading next, it will be to perform “Regular” for the first time live and in English. The band is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they will take an outdoor stage and perform their new single. The event is slated to kick off a new Apple Music initiative which NCT 127 works with called “Up_Next’.

“We are so excited and proud to be Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist this month (October),” Johnny, a member of NCT 127, said recently after NCT 127 was named as an Up_Next artist. “We’ve seen how instrumental this partnership has been, and we can’t wait to share our music with more people! We’ve grown up, and this album really captures our varied talents and gives us a chance to showcase our full performance abilities while experimenting will different styles and genres.”

Continuing, another member stressed how excited the group is as a whole to be exploring English tracks. “We can’t wait to bring this project to the fans because we’ve worked so hard and put our whole selves into making this a record that brings the fun out of everyone,” Mark explained.

If you are wanting to keep up with NCT 127, they will have a full comeback later this month. The band is set to debut their next album Regular-Irregular on October 12.

So, what do you think of this new track?