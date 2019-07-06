Neon Genesis Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 10-Minute Clip Surfaces Online

Neon Genesis Evangelion has been at the forefront of conversation recently thanks to the recent worldwide re-release on Netflix, but dedicated fans of the franchise have been thinking about it for the last near decade as the fourth (and presumably final) film in the Evangelion series has been in development for a long time. Things seemed to be picking up last year, and recently fans got their first full look at much of the work going in.

After a brief 20 second teaser surfaced last year, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has shown fans the first ten minutes of the film during Japan Expo 2019 in Paris, France. And it’s surfaced online. Warning, however, as it’s Japanese with French subtitles.

“Evangelion 3.0+1.0″ anime film first 10-minutes. The movie will premiere in 2020 https://t.co/RTaDTs6tGs pic.twitter.com/v4X0LEEAg7 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) July 6, 2019

At Japan Expo 2019 in Paris, the film held a special “Shin Evangelion Gekijoban AVANT 1 (Beginning 10 Minutes 40 Seconds 00 Frame) 0706 Version” screening which will showed off the first ten minutes of the film before it’s title card. It sees a new group of young adults fighting off against another cataclysmic event, though it’s hard to gauge exactly what will be going on until the clip is officially released online.

The first poster for the film has appeared as well, and it’s just as intense and mysterious as this new clip is. The new film is currently slated for a release sometime in 2020, and while this is still vague, seeing the film in action as least a little will help alleviate the worries of fans who have been waiting for this film for the past few years.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.