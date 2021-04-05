Yu-Gi-Oh, Neon Genesis Evangelion Star Updates Fans Following Surgery

✖

When it comes to voice acting, there are some talented stars you cannot help but admire, and Megumi Ogata is one of them. The actress has starred in some of the biggest series to ever hit Japan, and she has wowed fans with her performances for years. Now, it seems the actress is taking care of herself following a recent surgery, and Ogata wants fans to know the procedure was a success.

According to Anime News Network, Ogata underwent surgery in Japan recently to address a herniated disk. The actress, who has led series like Yu-Gi-Oh and Neon Genesis Evangelion, says she hopes to recover soon. After all, Ogata has a live show to perform on April 17, and she believes her fans will be the best medicine for recovery.

As you can imagine, fans are happy to learn about Ogata's high spirits. They were first informed about the star's injury in February as Ogata had to undergo emergency surgery because of her injury. Ogata said she went to the hospital after the disk began pinching a nerve bundle in her leg which made is difficult to stand without extreme pain. Now, Ogata has endured a second surgery to fix the disk, so we're hoping the injury leaves her be from now on.

Of course, the herniated disk did not stop Ogata from her job. The actress said she continued to work in studio and on stage from a wheelchair after consulting with doctors. Her determination came ahead of Neon Genesis Evangelion's big comeback this spring. The movie hit up theaters in Japan with its final movie, and Ogata has been praised for her performance as Shinji. The film is hitting the box office hard, so it seems Ogata's work was worth it. And now, she is set to get some well-deserved rest.

Have you sent Ogata your well-wishes yet? Which of the star's roles stands as your favorite?