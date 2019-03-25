New ‘Evangelion’ Movie Takes Big Production Step

It has been quite awhile since Neon Genesis Evangelion put out anything new for fans, but that looks like it will change soon. After all, Hideaki Anno is back in the director’s seat for the franchise’s on-going film series, and its final installment took a big production leap this last week.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Evangelion hit up fans with an update on Shin Evangelion 3.0+1.0. It turns out the fourth and final Rebuild of Evangelion piece has started to record dialogue.

The announcement was made courtesy of a tweet and photo of Anno’s decorate script. Studio Khara is overseeing production as usual, and recording is being done now to keep the film’s 2020 release date on schedule (via ANN).

This film has been in the works for some time as Studio Khara confirmed production was on-going back in April 2017. The series had to take a break when Anno was offered the chance to revive Godzilla in Japan; The director oversaw Shin Godzilla, and Anno has since turned his focus back on Evangelion to round out this retelling of the anime.

For those unfamiliar with Shin Evangelion, the title is part of the Rebuild of Evangelion series. The film series began in September 2007 as a way to reimagine the classic mecha title. Headed up by Anno, this new film series reimagines the canon of Evangelion and takes place in an entirely new timeline. This fourth film is slated to introduce an entirely alternate ending to the original TV series, so fans are understandably excited to see what the franchise has to offer.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

