Neon Genesis Evangelion Fans Imagine Hilarious Netflix Theme Song Update

Neon Genesis Evangelion has landed once again, arriving on the streaming king of Netflix. Though fans anticipated the re-release of this classic series, some viewers were shocked at the exclusion of the classic theme, “Fly Me To The Moon”, that apparently had licensing issues. Unable to be played in the U.S., fans were up in arms about the loss of the iconic song and have voiced their displeasure online, creating some an amazing entry that inserts a new rap to “modernize” the classic series.

Twitter User PyrOMG shared this new song summarizing the series in a hilarious new light:

Why are people complaining? The new Netflix #Evangelion is AMAZING. Just check out the intro: pic.twitter.com/jU0Gt3Hnk0 — James PyrOMG Taylor (@PyrOMG) June 21, 2019

There has certainly been some fan backlash from the new theme for Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix, with the old classic having dug its way into the subconscious of fans worldwide. This rap song does a great job of summarizing the series in a humorous fashion, breaking down the characters of Shinji, Asuka, and Rei through some fresh beats.

Along with this new theme song, the series on Netflix is also incorporating a new dub that sees new voice actors bringing these characters to life. Another controversial move as some fans had held the original interpretations of the characters close to their hearts. The overall story and themes of the series however remain intact and we’re anxious to see how entirely new viewers react to the dysfunctional adventures of NERV.

What do you think of this hilarious rap song for Neon Genesis Evangelion? Would you like to see it actually replace the newer Netflix version of the classic theme? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and/or anime rap songs!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.