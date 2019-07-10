Presidential Candidate Gets Political With Neon Genesis Evangelion Instagram Post

Evangelion has recently made a resurgence on Netflix, with the 90s anime series returning to the streaming service for fans both old and new. Surprisingly, a Democratic Presidential candidate has apparently got into the business of NERV by posting an Instagram post that shows off Asuka Langley piloting her EVA unit! What specific picture did Marianne Williamson use to hit home her point? Read along to find out!

Marianne Williamson posted this meme on her Instagram Account a few days ago, leaving followers and fans of Evangelion to wonder if she is an avid viewer or found the photo online without knowing what it was referencing:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As to whether or not Williamson will actually manage to become the Democratic frontrunner and take the White House next year is anyone’s guess, but the use of Neon Genesis Evangelion in her communications is sure to get anime fans’ attention if nothing else.

What do you think of this Democratic Presidential candidate taking a scene from Eva for her Instagram Account? How would NERV headquarters run our country? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.