‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Ride Returning To Universal Studios

Neon Genesis Evangelion may not scream roller coaster material to you, but a team at the Universal Studios knows better. In the past, the park chain has honored the mecha series with a ride of its own, and it seems the attraction is making its way back to fans.

So, if you have been iffy about making a trip to Japan, it is time you took the plunge on those plane tickets.

Recently, Universal Studios Japan confirmed it will be bringing back its high-tech Neon Genesis Evangelion ride. The XR roller coaster will return on July 6th as its template is currently being used for an on-going Final Fantasy ride featuring Sephiroth (via ANN).

The roller coaster will be the same one seen at the park last summer. The anime attraction was debuted at Cool Japan’s 2017 program for Universal Studios Japan, and it was a massive hit with fans. Its overall guest rating sat at 99% and park attendees were able to play a free “MAGI Mobile” game while they waited in line to ride.

Of course, this is not the only time Neon Genesis Evangelion has been hyped by Universal Studios Japan. In 2015, the anime received a 4D attraction before a sequel project was released in 2016.

If this roller coaster isn’t enough to pique some interest, you should know it will not be the sole anime ride at the park. Right now, the theme park has a line-up featuring a magical Sailor Moon 4D ride as well as Detective Conan.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth‘s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.