‘Altered Carbon’ Anime Feature Announced by Netflix

After a successful season of live-action television, Netflix sci-fi hit Altered Carbon is getting the anime treatment.

On Wednesday night, Netflix announced a slew of new original anime projects, including a series set in the world of Pacific Rim. One of the many projects on the slate is a feature-length Altered Carbon film, that will take place in the same universe as the live-action series. Perhaps even more exciting than the announcement of the project itself is the all-star creator behind the new movie.

Dai Sato will be writing the Altered Carbon film alongside Tsukasa Kondo. If you don’t recognize Sato’s name automatically, you will recognize a couple of his most popular works. This is the creator behind cult-favorite anime series Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo. According to Netflix, the movie will explore new elements of the series’ mythology.

“Asia is home to the world’s great creative centers producing some of the most compelling films and series of today,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix. “The beauty of Netflix is that we can take never-seen-before stories from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Taiwan or elsewhere, and easily connect them to people all over Asia and the world. More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region, so we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad.”

In addition to the Pacific Rim and Altered Carbon projects, Netflix also announced a slew of other titles. Cagaster of an Insect Cage (from the studio that produced Afro Samurai), Yasuke (created and directed by The Boondocks‘ LeSean Thomas and starring Lakeith Stanfield), Trese (from executive producer Jay Oliva), and several others are officially on deck for the coming years. All of the projects were announced at the “See What’s Next: Asia” event on Thursday.

As for Altered Carbon, the anime feature will be the third installment of the franchise. Skydance Television is currently producing a second season of the live-action series which sees Anthony Mackie take over for Joel Kinnaman as the lead.

