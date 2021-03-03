Netflix's DOTA: Dragon's Blood Shares First Trailer

Netflix has made its love of anime clear over the last few years, and it has no plans to leave the medium behind. Earlier this year, it was made clear Netflix will continue its slate of original anime series, and a new title is going live before long. After all, DOTA: Dragon's Blood will be here in a matter of months, and its first trailer has gone live.

You can check out the video above to see DOTA in a brand-new way. The show is based on the hugely popular video game of the same name. Now, Valve and Studio Mir have teamed up to bring DOTA to life on the small screen, and the series looks like a fantasy fan's dream.

(Photo: Netflix)

If you are on the fence about this series, you should know it has a lot of talent working in its favor. DOTA: Dragon's Blood is being overseen by the studio that did work on The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and more. Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor, and Black Sails) is also serving as series showrunner and executive producer. Ryu Ki Hyun has also joined as co-executive producer.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood is currently expected to debut in late March. You can check out Netflix's official description of the original series below:

"The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined. The series is based on the hugely successful global video-game franchise DOTA 2 by Valve."

What do you think about this new Netflix anime? Will you be checking out this DOTA series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.