Netflix Trolls Fans with Outrageous Anime Suggestions

Daikatana (Photo: Eidos Interactive) As part of the troll, Netflix's list brings up one of the most infamous video game failures of all time. John Romero's Daikatana is forever remembered as one of the biggest failures ever, and continues to be the butt of jokes from fans years after its initial bombed release. It's become sort of an in-joke, and thus lives again through Netflix's meme. But instead of this terrible suggestion, you can check out Netflix's awesome Castlevania anime series -- which is a much better video game related thing.

"the pre-ghostbusters ghostbusters cartoon" (Photo: Filmation) This one was a little odd to breakdown, but Netflix is calling attention to two different things at once here. Not only are they referencing the original license holder for the name "Ghostbusters," a show from 1976 titled The Ghost Busters. Filmation later adapted this original series into Ghostbusters: The Animated Series to capitalize on the confusion, and was then met with a cartoon based on the more popular film franchise cheekily titled The Real Ghostbusters. Either way, neither is available on Netflix so watch Little Witch Academia instead if you want some mystical action with your comedy.

"parkour" This one is as far from anime as you can get, but also not as far as you would expect. Parkour is the practice of jumping around obstacles and testing one's athletic prowess and endurance, but it also just looks super cool. It's simply a troll from Netflix because it's not even a thing you can stream on the platform itself, so if you're looking for an anime with a lot of fun and bouncy movement then check out The Seven Deadly Sins! There's a lot of great stuff there that isn't quite parkour, but it's close.

Cory In The House (Photo: Disney) The meme of all memes, Cory In The House is a famous in-joke among anime, video game, and comedy fans everywhere. Several years ago it was joked that this Disney Channel original series (which you, once again, cannot find on Netflix) was an anime series and it took off like wild fire from there. Now it's in the upper echelon of in-jokes upon in-jokes upon in-jokes. It's like looking into the void. Instead of doing that, watch Cannon Busters. That show's neat.

"homestarrunner" (Photo: Mike Chapman, Matt Chapman, and Craig Zobel) Originally created by Mike and Matt Chapman, Homestar Runner is one of the most popular webseries of all time. Its massive following gives fans ample room to play around with the material, and it can often be found rooted in trolls like this one. It's no wonder that Netflix put it on their trolling list, and although it can't be streamed on the platform either, a Homestar Runner anime series would probably have a huge amount of support behind it. If you like its bite-sized kooky comedy, check out Pop Team Epic.

The Noid (Photo: Domino's Pizza) Originally conceived by Domino's Pizza for a line of promotional materials where diners would be warned to "Avoid The Noid," cede pizza mascot has far outlived that original line of commercials. Meant to encapsulate all of the troubles that would come from delivering a pizza in 30 minutes or less, The Noid has since garnered internet fame in the same line as the rest of this comedic and trolling list. If you're looking for a food anime on Netflix because of this (for some reason), check out Flavors of Youth!

Salad Fingers (Photo: David Firth) Continuing on with this trolling list of surprising deep cuts is Salad Fingers, a series of animated shorts created by David Firth. First premiering on the Flash animation site Newgrounds, these shorts followed the titular Salad Fingers as it touches things with cede fingers made out of salad. There are a few more horrific details that go into each of these shorts, but that's all you need to know for the purpose of this list. Just watch something the complete opposite of this, a light and fun anime like Haikyuu!

Blinky Bill (Photo: Yoram Gross Film Studios) Somehow the most obscure reference in a trolling list of obscure references, Blinky Bill is a koala character first created by author Dorothy Wall. As a line of children's books published since the 1930s, Blinky Bill has had a number of animated adaptations and series. Of course, none of these are available to watch on Netflix and none of these are anime -- so the best case scenario in this situation is to wait it out a few days. Another animated series that is often in the anime conversation is Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it will actually be streaming with Netflix on May 15th!

"When my mom threw a chancla at me and I blocked it with one hand" This one has become an oft-repeated joke around the Internet simply because it's such a relatable topic, but also has that bit of dark humor that always gives it that helpful bit of edge. Stopping the cede slipper in mid-air would be considered a huge task given how fast and accurate they jokingly can be, so if you're looking for that same amount of high speed and intense action check out Attack on Titan.