Netflix’s Best Romance Anime of 2025 Has Good News for Dub Fans

Based on Saka Mikami’s high-school romance manga, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity made its anime debut in Summer 2025. The series already had a considerably large fan base long before its anime adaptation was released, and it only continues to grow in popularity after its successful first season. Animated by CloverWorks, the series won many hearts with its beautiful adaptation and became one of the highest-rated anime of the year. The anime is listed for 13 episodes, six of which are already streaming on Netflix. Even after more than a month, the series is only available in the subbed version.

However, according to the official X handle of Anime Corner, Anime NYC will have the series’ English dub debut on August 23rd, 2025. The dubbed version will begin streaming weekly starting September 7th, 2025. The subbed version will conclude in Japan on September 28th, considering the anime releases weekly episodes without delay. However, since Netflix is releasing the episodes one week later than in Japan, the finale will be on October 5th, 2025. Fans have expressed disappointment over the scheduling issue with the streaming giant, but it doesn’t seem like there will be any changes now that the anime is halfway over.

What Is the Plot of The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity?

Image courtesy of Cloverworks

The students of the prestigious all-girls Kikyo Private Academy and the delinquents in Chidori Public High School appear to live in two different worlds. Both schools can’t see eye to eye, despite the buildings being located right next to each other. Rintaro Tsumugi is a student at the infamous Chidori High who often gets misunderstood due to his intimidating face. He is used to people treating him like he’s someone dangerous, even though he never harms anyone. Rintaro only has a few friends who stick with him, and he’s content with his mundane life. This is why he isn’t surprised when a young girl, who is a regular at his mother’s cake shop, runs away at the sight of him, leading to a huge misunderstanding.

The next day, Kaoruku Waguri apologizes to him and explains she was only embarrassed when he saw her eating so much. He is stunned at the sight of the girl, who doesn’t appear frightened and even tries to initiate a conversation with him. However, before the duo could deepen their friendship, Rintaro realized that Kaoruku went to the Kikyo Academy. The story continues as the duo continues to navigate the social obstacles in front of them, not only because of their schools but also the students and the faculty.

The manga has already released 18 volumes in Japan so far, with the 19th one being scheduled for September 9th, 2025. However, only eight of them have received English versions and are available for sale on the official website of Kodansha. Volume 9 will release its English version on October 7th, 2025. You can also read all the chapters digitally on Kodansha’s official K Manga app.