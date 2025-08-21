Shonen Jump’s Most Underrated Fantasy Series Just Ended Today

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ is going through a major change in 2025 with a wave of manga endings. Whether it’s the series reaching its natural conclusion or getting unofficially axed, the platform has ended over 40 series this year already. One of them is Ire Yonemoto’s underrated fantasy, Wild Strawberry, which just reached its climax with Chapter 50. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic future overrun by man-eating plants called “Jinka.” These monstrous plants take control of human bodies and cause chaos, which is why a special Flower Funeral Force purges all Jinka on sight. However, Kayano, a human girl infected by a Jinka, sacrifices herself to save her brother Kingo.

Now Kingo must set out on a path to uncover the truth behind the appearance of Jinka and find a way to save his sister. The manga gained decent enough recognition during its initial phase, thanks to its unique worldbuilding and intricate art style. However, it performed poorly in sales, leading many to believe that it was being cancelled after releasing 50 chapters. Although there are no official statements to support this claim, it did give the impression that the author could’ve done a lot more with the story. Even so, the story reached its natural conclusion, allowing the author to work on a brand new series in the future.

Wild Strawberry Creator Confirms Future Projects

In his official X handle, the author shared, “Thank you so much for supporting Wild Strawberry until the final chapter. I am deeply grateful to everyone for the encouraging letters and the comments filled with both support and constructive criticism.”

He also reflects on the difficulties faced while ending the series. Yonemoto continued, “To be honest, the period after the decision to end the series was tough, and I could only feel my own shortcomings.”

The author also confirmed plans for future projects, “I have nothing but gratitude for everyone who stuck with me until the end. I will train myself further and return stronger. The final volume, Volume 7, is scheduled for release on September 4. Thank you so much!!”

The release date of the seventh and final volume that the author shared is only for Japan. So far, six volumes have been released domestically, out of which only three are available in English, but all of them are in a digital version. The English release date of the fourth volume is August 26th, 2025, and it’s available for pre-order on the official website of Viz Media. You can read the manga on the official app of Manga Plus or Shonen Jump+ app.

Wild Strawberry is Yonemoto’s first serialized manga, and it definitely won’t be last. The series didn’t get the reception it deserved, but its art style and worldbuilding speak volumes about the author’s talents. Although it’s too soon to know what the author is planning for the future, we may learn more about it in a few months or at least a couple of years before he makes his epic return.

H/T: Ire Yonemoto on X