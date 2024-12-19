Netflix’s Blue Box Is Going on a Brief Hiatus Before Episode 13

Weekly Shonen Jump’s Blue Box manga by Kouji Miura made its anime debut in October 2024 and quickly captured fans’ hearts with its engaging blend of sports and romance and beautiful animation. The story follows first-year Taiki Inomata, who rushes to his high school gym every morning to catch a glimpse of his crush, Chinatsu Kano. She’s a second-year and already a star player on the girls’ basketball team. However, things between them begin to change when Chinatsu starts living in his house after her parents move overseas for work. The anime will release the first season in two cours, with the first one wrapping up in Episode 12 today.

Taiki swears to pursue the same dream as her and qualify for the national level in badminton. However, despite his talent, he faces a difficult journey to secure a spot on the starting team. The next part of Blue Box will begin with Episode 13 on January 2nd, 2025. New episodes will be out every Thursday. The first season is listed for 25 episodes. It’s only a one-week break, so fans won’t have to wait long before finding out what happens next with Taiki and Chinatsu. The anime will continue streaming exclusively on Netflix.

What to Expect From Blue Box Cour 2?

So far, Blue Box’s anime has adapted the manga till Chapter 37. With the end of the Fireworks Festival Arc, the story will begin its Nationals Arc of the First Year Saga. The Fireworks Festival Arc features the summer break, where Taiki and Hina talk about their junior high school days when they went to the festival together with some others and became friends. Hina invites him to go to the festival together.

As the fireworks festival ends, Chinatsu and Haryu relentlessly prepare for the national competition. However, soon after Chinatsu leaves for the nationals, Taiki realizes that she likely knows about his date with Hina during the fireworks festival. However, he doesn’t confront her and plans to apologize after the nationals are over. In the meantime, he attends the badminton nationals to watch Haryu compete.