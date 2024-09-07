Blue Box Anime Reveals Release Date, Poster

Blue Box is one of the new anime releases coming our way this Fall, and the anime has revealed its release date and a new poster ahead of its premiere! Shueisha's seen many Shonen Jump mainstays making their official anime debut over the year thus far, and this Fall is no different as the final of a certain generation of new manga releases will be making its debut later this year as well. This sports and romance series has been a hit with fans, and now it's seeking to find a whole new audience when the anime makes its debut with Netflix.

Blue Box previously announced that the anime adaptation would be streaming with Netflix this October, and the newest update from Netflix has confirmed that it will premiere on October 3rd worldwide. The anime will be releasing on a weekly basis (so fans outside of Japan will be able to watch along with the initial premieres), and the opening theme has been revealed to be titled "Same Blue" as performed by Official HIGE DANdism while the ending theme is titled "Teenage Blue," as performed by Eve. Check out the poster below:

Embark on an emotional rollercoaster with Taiki Inomata (Shoya Chiba), Chinatsu Kano (Reina Ueda), Hina Chono (Akari Kito), Kyo Kasahara (Chiaki Kobayashi), and Kengo Haryu (Yuma Uchida) as their stories unfold on and off the court ✨



Blue Box Anime Release Date

Blue Box will begin streaming with Netflix on October 3rd with new episodes releasing weekly. Yuichiro Yano will be directing the anime for Telecom Animation Film and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS. Yuko Kakihara will be handling the scripts, and Miho Tanino will be designing the characters. The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kito as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, and Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu.

If you wanted to check out Kouji Miura's original Blue Box's manga ahead of its anime debut, you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. TMS Entertainment teases what to expect from the new anime as such:

"Do these sports-crossed lovers have a chance? Taiki Inomata loves badminton, but he has a long way to go before he can reach nationals. When Taiki sees upperclassman Chinatsu Kano practicing her heart out on the girls' basketball team, he falls for her hard. After an unexpected turn of events brings the two closer together, sports might not be the first thing on their minds anymore!"