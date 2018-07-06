Netflix Announces ‘Cannon Busters’ Release Date

After a wait that has felt nearly endless, the Cannon Busters anime from creator LeSean Thomas has finally been given a release date from Netflix.

At this week’s Anime Expo in Los Angeles, Netflix announced that the first season of Cannon Busters, which consists of 12 episodes in total, will be available for streaming on April 1, 2019.

Yes, that still seems like a long time to wait, but what’s one more year at this point? Thomas first release the Cannon Busters comic back in 2004, so die-hard fans of the story have been aching for over a decade to see this series come to life.

“The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive,” reads Netflix’s description of Cannon Busters. “Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”

Netflix has been seriously stepping up its anime game lately, and the streaming giant has taken full advantage of its presence at Anime Expo. So far, Netflix has unveiled new season premiere dates for shows like Castlevania, and announcements for several more original shows. Cannon Busters, of course, was one of them.

Thomas, known for his work on beloved animated series like The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, and Legend of Korra, has always been keen on turning Cannon Busters into an animated series. The creator raised over $150,000 on a Kickstarter to get the pilot episode produced. For this new series, Thomas will serve as creator, director, and executive producer.

Are you excited to see Cannon Busters finally debut its anime on Netflix next year? What other Netflix originals are you looking forward to? Let us know by sounding off in the comment section below!