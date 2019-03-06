Netflix Gaff Stirs Animation Debate With Anime Fans

Netflix excitedly shared the most recent trailer for its upcoming 3DCG Ultraman anime series, but the wording on its official Twitter account during the reveal sparked quite a bit of debate among fans.

Originally stating the upcoming Ultraman anime was the “first full 3DCG anime” series, fans quickly moved to Twitter to point out all the 3DCG anime that have come before.

Just to clarify: The first *Ultraman* 3DCG anime series. I got so excited I wasn’t super clear. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 5, 2019

When they shared the trailer for the Ultraman CG anime, Netflix‘s official Twitter account stated, “To all the skeptics: #Ultraman is the first full 3DCG anime and the animation is freakin’ gorgeous.” It might have been the introductory “to all the skeptics,” but fans quickly jumped on this gaff by pointing out not only many of the 3DCG anime series already on the service already (like Knights of Sidonia and the Godzilla anime trilogy) or pointing out previous CG works.

But soon after this, Netflix clarified that this was a mistake and then meant to mention how it’s the first Ultraman anime series, “Just to clarify: The first *Ultraman* 3DCG anime series. I got so excited I wasn’t super clear.” So while this was quickly resolved, this brought out a number of fans in defense of CG anime — which is not always the case.

The use of CG animation has grown over the last decade or so in anime, with even popular series like My Hero Academia using it for crowd movement, and it’s gotten a bad rap from fans. Some find it too stiff compared to their hand-drawn counterparts, but recent productions like the above mentioned Ultraman, and SSSS.Gridman before it, have provided good examples of what CG animation can add to a production.

Read on to see how fans reacted to this short, but heated debate and let us know how you feel about CG animation in anime in the comments!

Didn’t y’all start your originals program with 3DCG anime — miles (@Real_Kilometers) March 5, 2019

So Ajin is a joke to you? pic.twitter.com/EgE4wpEgbE — Madjestic (@madjetey) March 5, 2019

Not only did Land of the Lustrous do it before y’all, it looks better too. pic.twitter.com/SCb0rsSo0i — Space Lesbians (@glimglamgal) March 5, 2019

You…..you guys do realize that this statement is….legitimately false. And you have several on your site.



Knights of Sidonia, Ajin, the Godzilla trilogy of films, do I need to go on? — Classyspartan (@MangaMan9000) March 5, 2019

Not true, nor is it true for just anime on Netflix. Your company described Knights of Sidonia as Netflix’s first original anime series, that’s CG. You ran BLAME and Godzilla anime. Also, Americans grew up with Pixar for 20 years. Don’t oversell anti-CG https://t.co/stDPebfEna — Todd DuBois (@GWOtaku) March 5, 2019

