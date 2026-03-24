One Piece’s Most Underrated Straw Hat May Have Already Awakened His Devil Fruit

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The One Piece manga is currently at a crucial stage of its Elbaph Arc, focusing on the fight against the Holy Knights and Imu. Not long after the Straw Hat Pirates arrived on the island, the Holy Knights commenced their attack on Elbaph in hopes of bringing the nation down. They took the children hostage so the Giants would have no choice but to surrender. However, the situation turned from bad to worse when Imu took control of Gunko’s body and turned several giants into mindless puppets. The Giants have always taken pride as warriors, and they are dedicated to protecting their homeland.

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Elbaph has been a peaceful country since the reign of their beloved King Harald, who strived for the nation to develop through knowledge and education rather than brute strength. Unfortunately, Imu’s powers are forcing the Giants to destroy the very home they have sworn to protect. The Straw Hat Pirates are at the center of the battlefield, doing everything they can, and Chopper plays one of the most crucial roles in rescuing the Giants.

One Piece Chapter 1177 Features an Exceptional Ability of Chopper

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While Luffy and Loki head towards Imu, Chopper is fighting the Giants who have been turned into puppets. Considering the gravity of the situation, Chopper is using his strongest form ever. However, he didn’t even realize that as soon as he made direct contact with one of them, the Giant would revert to normal. This appears to have something to do with his ability rather than a mere coincidence. One of the most common abilities of a Devil Fruit awakening is affecting the surroundings, although it’s more common in the Paramecia type. For example, Luffy can not only stretch his own body like rubber, but the environment around him turns into rubber as well.

Additionally, as shared by a One Piece fan translator and theorist @DawnStussy on X, the SBS column of Volume 20 dropped a major piece of information about Chopper’s Devil Fruit. Oda explains Chopper’s Devil Fruit, saying, “As the phrase ‘to become human’ suggests, it can mean coming of age or REGAINING ONE’S SANITY—in other words, a person becoming truly human.”

This implies that the reason those Giants regained their sanity could be because Chopper’s Devil Fruit forced them to escape Imu’s control. Not much is known about Devil Fruit awakenings, especially Zoan type. However, Chopper and Luffy are the only characters with Human-Human fruits of different models. Considering that Luffy’s Devil Fruit awakening isn’t common for a Zoan type, there’s reason to believe Chopper’s fruit would work in a similar way.

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