One Piece Creator Has a Special Surprise Planned For Fans to Thank Them For Elbaph’s Popularity

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! It’s been over a year since the One Piece manga commenced its highly anticipated Elbaph Arc, as the Straw Hats begin their new adventure after the chaotic Egghead Incident Arc. Fans have been anticipating the Elbaph Arc since the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga, which was released over two decades ago. Naturally, Luffy and Usopp, who wanted to visit the island more than anyone, were the most excited. On the other hand, the arc is also crucial for Robin, who reunites with Jaguar D. Saul after learning that he survived the tragic Ohara Incident over 22 years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga went on a one-week hiatus after releasing Chapter 1165, but its return is going to be a lot more exciting than fans realize. According to @pewpiece on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on the franchise, Eiichiro Oda, the manga creator, will draw a colored cover spread and a Weekly Shonen Jump cover, which will be released right alongside Chapter 1166 on November 23rd, 2025. The color spread is a special thank-you gift for fans who have been supporting the creator more than ever since the Elbaph Arc began.

One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Is More Crucial Than Ever

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

After arriving on the island, the crew was welcomed with a heartwarming banquet, but unfortunately, the celebrations didn’t last long after an unexpected attack by the Holy Knights. Right before the main fight could begin, One Piece began a surprising backstory, which reveals the truth behind the past tragedies. Even now, we are barely able to scratch the surface as the brutal God Valley Incident flashback draws near its end. The story will soon shift its focus back to Harald and unveil the truth behind his death. Harald’s death is a major turning point in the story, after which Elbaph’s Prince Loki was framed for the murder and sentenced to crucifixion.

Loki has finally decided to clear his name by revealing the murderer, but there has to be a major reason why he kept silent all these years. Not only that, but the fight against the Holy Knights won’t end until the ongoing flashback reveals the truth behind Harald’s tragedy. The Holy Knights have every intention of taking over the beautiful land of the Giants, but they have no intention of provoking Luffy, a Yonko. Little do they know that they already declared war on him when they hurt his crew members and other friends on the island.

The Elbaph Arc is expected to unravel a lot of mysteries behind the Void Century, especially after fans were stunned to see the mural in Chapter 1138. Elbaph is directly tied to the Sun God Nika and the Void Century, raising further expectations for more lore drops. Additionally, we will keep getting introduced to more new characters and might even delve deeper into the secrets of the Figarland family that Shanks belongs to.

