Netflix’s Hit Dark Thriller Anime Is a Chilling Callback to a 2022 Classic

Netflix, the giant streaming platform, is not holding back on new anime this summer and has become home to many ongoing series. While all eyes are on Sakamoto Days and Dandadan Season 2, Netflix also offers several exclusive titles airing only on its platform. Among the best currently streaming anime perfect for the summer season is the dark thriller The Summer Hikaru Died. Based on the manga of the same name by Mokumokuren, the series follows Yoshiki Tsujinaka, a teenage boy living in a remote village in Japan. His life takes a disturbing turn when his childhood friend, Hikaru, returns after vanishing for a week in the forest, only to reveal that he is dead and is now possessed by an otherworldly entity.

From here, the narrative unfolds as Yoshiki tries to understand both his friend and the strange entity inhabiting him, while unsettling events begin to affect the villagers. This sets the stage for a gripping mystery, as more characters get drawn into the eerie phenomena surrounding the area. Adapted by CygamesPictures, The Summer Hikaru Died masterfully blends suspense and intrigue with a summer setting. Its themes and tone strongly evoke the essence of the 2022 summer classic, Summer Time Rendering.

Netflix’s The Summer Hikaru Died Strongly Resembles Summer Time Rendering

Summer Time Rendering, based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Yasuki Tanaka, was adapted into an anime by OLM Studio, running for a total of 25 episodes from April 2022 to September 2022. Much like Netflix’s currently airing dark thriller The Summer Hikaru Died, Summer Time Rendering is set in a remote area of Japan, where unsettling mysteries slowly unravel. The story follows an almost adult, 17-year-old Shinpei Ajiro, who returns to his hometown, Hitogashima, after learning about the death of his childhood friend, Ushio Kofune. His bond with Ushio goes beyond a typical friendship, as Shinpei has been living with the Kofune family since losing his parents.

The news of Ushio’s death hits him hard, especially after her sister, Mio, reveals that Ushio’s body bore strange marks, suggesting she was murdered. Mio also confesses that she encountered Ushio’s doppelganger days before her death. These doppelgangers are tied to the local legends of “shadows” haunting Hitogashima. Determined to uncover the truth, Shinpei finds himself drawn into a dark thriller filled with mind-bending twists. With a similar foundation, The Summer Hikaru Died feels strongly reminiscent of Summer Time Rendering, with several subtle elements further connecting the two.

The Summer Hikaru Died and Summer Time Rendering Share Many Intriguing Similarities

The base plot of both anime is quite similar, and if viewers are enjoying the currently airing dark thriller The Summer Hikaru Died, chances are they will love Summer Time Rendering just as much, if not more. The similarities between the two go beyond their dark and thrilling narratives, as several subtle details make the connection even stronger. One of the most striking aspects is how both stories are set against the backdrop of a captivating Japanese summer, with the season itself playing a vital role in shaping the narrative. Additionally, both series feature remote Japanese locations, where characters display distinct regional accents, offering a sense of authentic local culture, something the voice actors portray brilliantly, though Summer Time Rendering takes this detail to another level.

Furthermore, both series quickly evolve into crime investigations. Summer Time Rendering, however, goes a step further by incorporating intense action sequences due to the supernatural “Shadow” entities, featuring some epic Shonen-style battles. Given the presence of a powerful entity in The Summer Hikaru Died, it’s likely that the series will also feature more action as the story progresses, especially with outsiders getting involved in unraveling the mystery, much like in Summer Time Rendering.

With all these elements, the resemblance between the two shows is undeniable. Therefore, anyone enjoying The Summer Hikaru Died will likely find Summer Time Rendering just as compelling, particularly since the latter is a completed series with a satisfying 25-episode run. In fact, it might even surpass The Summer Hikaru Died for some viewers, given that its story is fully concluded, whereas the ongoing anime’s manga is still in serialization, meaning fans will have to wait years to see its ending.