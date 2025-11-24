Netflix Finally Added a Major Anime’s English Dub Episodes After Long Wait

Netflix has finally added the English dub fans have been waiting for this year, and it’s time to catch up with one of the biggest hits of 2025 thanks to this new update. Netflix has been increasingly spreading its reach through the world of anime as seen in the last few years, and it has revealed some big things about the streaming platform’s audience. It’s not only been revealed that over 50% of their user base watches anime, but the number of hours watched has ranged in the billions worldwide. This naturally includes some of the newest released hits as well.

An even more surprising shift for the demographic was that newer generation fans from Gen Z and Gen Alpha have gone on record with their preference of watching English dubbed versions of each new show instead of the Japanese audio. It means that some fans wait until that dub version is available, and thankfully the wait to watch The Summer Hikaru Died is now over as the series has finally added the English dub version of its debut season with Netflix. You can check out the English dub trailer for the anime below.

It’s Time to Watch The Summer Hikaru Died

Following this new update (as detailed via press release), The Summer Hikaru Died is streaming in its original Japanese language audio along with English, Spanish, Thai, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Spanish (Spain), Hindi, and Indonesian dubs. The anime adaptation for Mokumokuren’s original manga series made its debut earlier this Summer, and was a rather creepy standout among the very packed Summer 2025 anime season. Introducing fans to a very close duo of boys (that might be more than that), the series then shook things up with an otherworldly style of horror and unease throughout all of its episodes.

The Summer Hikaru Died ran for a full season, but unfortunately might have been missed by many fans who were holding out to watch the English dub version. But now that it’s been released, those fans who missed out can finally see why it’s been one of the best shows of the year. In a year that has been light on Horror or intense anime releases overall, this show scratches a particular itch that you might not have realized was itchy in the first place. It was such a hit that the series is now working on a second season too.

What’s Next for The Summer Hikaru Died?

Following the end of the first season, The Summer Hikaru Died officially confirmed that a Season 2 of the anime is now in the works. A release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time, but it will once again be a joint production between CyGames Pictures and Kadokawa. “Congratulations on The Summer Hikaru Died getting a second season!,” Shuichiro Umeda (who voices Hikaru) began in a special message to fans following the announcement. “I’m truly happy.”

“I can’t wait to spend more time with Hikaru and the others when we return to the recording booth,” Umeda continued. “I’m also really looking forward to sharing this second season of the anime with all the fans. Thank you so much, as always, for your support!” With a second season on the way and an English dub now available, it’s time to catch up with the sneakiest Horror hit of the Summer.

