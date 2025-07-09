Netflix Confirms Astonishing New Anime Records Among Its Viewership

It is no secret that in the past decade or so, anime as a medium has experienced staggering growth in popularity and acclaim, and new data from one of the biggest streaming services, Netflix, proves this yet again. Furthermore, there is a lot of other interesting data regarding how fans have been experiencing anime as well as which anime series have been taking over recently. The growth will just keep increasing in the coming years, and with the wide variety of choices as well as how easy it is to watch them available now, it is no wonder anime has taken over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following this year’s Anime Expo event, Netflix confirmed via their news blog that more than 50% of its user base watches anime, which is approximately 150 million people around the world. Furthermore, viewership over the past 5 years has tripled, and 2024 had 33 anime series breaking into the rankings of Netflix’s Global Top 10. This comes in the midst of the event where the streaming giant releases new information and projects of upcoming titles, such as the exciting Cyberpunk Edgerunners season 2, as Netflix looks to the future and continues being one of the dominating forces in the anime streaming world.

Anime’s Popularity On Netflix Is Unbelievable

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Another piece of interesting news is the fact that about 90% of viewers opt for the dubbed versions. This statistic makes sense given the fact that in recent years, dub simulcasts of popular anime have become the norm, with series like My Happy Marriage, Dandadan, and Delicious in Dungeon receiving dubs on the same day as when the Japanese versions air. Furthermore, more and more series have been receiving dubs, with Netflix offering 33 different subtitles and languages to cater to fans all around the world.

The biggest anime from Netflix was, unsurprisingly, Sakamoto Days, the hit assassin action manga from Shonen Jump. With its violent action and the cool character design sprinkled with some comedy, it is no wonder it took over, given how easily it appeals to many people. Other popular anime on Netflix in the last year were Dandadan, My Happy Marriage, Dragon Ball Daima, Delicious in Dungeon, Demon Slayer, and more. Netflix’s exclusive anime have especially been performing very well, and with more upcoming ones such as The Summer Hikaru Died and The One Piece remake, it is no doubt that the percentage of the userbase who watch anime will continue to skyrocket.