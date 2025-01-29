Netflix Lost One Of Its Biggest Live-Action Anime Movies (And No One Noticed)

Netflix hasn’t just been focusing on anime exclusives such as Sakamoto Days, Beastars, and Castlevania: Nocturne, the platform has also seen serious success with live-action adaptations like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Straw Hats and the benders aren’t the only anime characters given a live-action makeover however as the streaming service has quite a few examples in this case. Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead, Cowboy Bebop, Death Note, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Alice in Borderland are more major examples of this case. Unfortunately, a major live-action anime film has been stricken from the roster, but its sequels have not, making the decision all the more confusing for fans.

Fullmetal Alchemist is routinely thought of as one of the greatest anime series of all time and for good reason. The story of the Elric brothers is one that resonated amongst viewers in both its original series and in the remake known as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. In 2017, Warner Bros. Japan made the decision to create a live-action film that would bring Edward and Alphonse Elric to the “real world.” Garnering two sequels to round out the original story, Netflix subscribers might be shocked to learn that the first movie of the trilogy is no longer a part of the streaming service’s roster.

Where Has Fullmetal Alchemist Gone?

The 2017 Fullmetal Alchemist isn’t just gone from Netflix’s library, it seems as though the live-action film has been stricken from the streaming world entirely. While the two sequels of the original, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy, are still available to stream, the one that started it all has vanished. The same is somewhat true for the anime adaptation as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is on Netflix but the original anime is not.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest drawbacks of the streaming era is the idea that it is entirely possible for some big movies and television series to be lost from their previous platforms. Streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, MAX, and more have had instances in recent years where some of their biggest properties, original or otherwise, are seemingly lost into the ether. Fingers crossover that the original Fullmetal Alchemist live-action movie will find a home, though right now, it’s fate is anyone’s guess.

The Future of Fullmetal

As it stands, there has been no word on any potential sequels and/or remakes in the works to once again focus on the Elric brothers’ journey. The original creator this world of alchemy, Hiromu Arakawa, has since moved onto another new manga series titled Daemons of The Shadow Realm. First beginning in 2021, there hasn’t been word on this new series receiving its own anime adaptation btu considering Arakawa’s resume, it’s a safe bet that we’ll eventually see the story of Yuru hit the screen.

