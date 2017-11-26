Netflix’s ‘Godzilla’ Anime Gets a Gritty TV Spot

If you’ve been anxious for the Western release of Netflix‘s new Godzilla anime, then this latest TV spot for the film will make that wait even harder.

Toho recently dropped a TV spot with a few brief seconds of footage different from the original trailer for Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, and some reactions of the Japanese fans who got to see it in theaters. By the looks of their excited faces, fans of Godzilla are in for quite a good time with Godzilla‘s debut anime outing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 17 with Netflix distributing the film worldwide some time next year. It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast with the likes of Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix’s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely by a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.

A follow-up to Shin Godzilla cannot happen until at least 2020 thanks to a live-action deal with Legendary Pictures, meaning production of the Shin Godzilla had to be rushed so as to not clash with Legendary’s Godzilla releases, and the film released in July 2016 in Japan to over 446 screens. It was number one at the box-office opening weekend, with its gross tripling that of Toho’s last Godzilla film, Godzilla: Final Wars in 2004.

The film opened to widespread acclaim with Japanese critics, but had more of a mixed reception worldwide. Shin Godzilla ultimately serves as a reboot for Toho’s Godzilla franchises, and the anime trilogy is set in an alternate universe from the live-action films.