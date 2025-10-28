Netflix is Bringing Back a Video Game Icon With New Animated Series

Netflix has seen serious success in recent years by focusing on bringing established video game franchises back to life via animated series. Most recently, the streaming service saw success with Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, which was quickly confirmed for a second season following its first season premiere. Alongside the recent Sam Fisher-focused animated show, Netflix has also breathed new life into franchises like Devil May Cry, Far Cry, Castlevania, and more. In a surprising twist, another video game icon is prepped to arrive on the platform with a series that is sure to be far more family-friendly than many of the other video game adaptations mentioned above.

Reportedly, Netflix is working on a Crash Bandicoot animated series, which will be the first time that we’ve seen the spinning bandicoot in his own show. According to What’s On Netflix, the series will be brought to life by WildBrain Studios, the same production house responsible for Sonic Prime, a series focusing on Sonic the Hedgehog and his colorful friends. Unfortunately, a release window and an official press release have yet to be revealed, but it would make sense for Crash to finally receive his own television series. Crash originally was introduced on the PlayStation 1 in 1996 and has been a part of quite a few games ever since.

It’s Time To Crash

Image courtesy of Toys for Bob and ActiVision

Despite Crash Bandicoot being a major franchise for Sony, the titular character has yet to return to the video game world since 2023’s Crash Team Rumble. When it came to a fifth game of the popular Sony franchise, various sources confirmed that the entry was canceled with even an artist on the entry sharing her thoughts. Last year, artist Nicholas Kole revealed that she worked on the game and was saddened at the fact that fans would never get the chance to play it: “Some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break hearts.”

Throughout the series, Crash has been a title character who doesn’t say much, with many of his allies and enemies supplying dialogue throughout his adventures. We have to imagine that this will be the case in the upcoming Netflix series, and WildBrain might take some interesting routes to move the plot along. Considering the unbelievable territory the game series has explored in the past, the sky is the limit for a Crash comeback.

The remainder of 2025 won’t see much else released by Netflix when it comes to animated video game adaptations, but 2026 has a major return planned. Devil May Cry’s second season is confirmed for next year, once again focusing on Dante following the eye-popping events of the show’s first season. Considering the Capcom adaptation was never shy when it came to exploring mature themes, Crash Bandicoot might make for a welcome change for those subscribers looking for a more family-friendly adaptation.

