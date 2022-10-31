Netflix's Lookism Delayed Following Itaewon Halloween Tragedy

South Korea is in a state of shock right now rolling an unimaginable tragedy in Itaewon, a vibrant section of Seoul known for its nightlife. On October 29, 154 people were killed in a crowd crush as thousands upon thousands came into Itaewon for the district's Halloween festivities. Now, the country is mourning the shocking loss, and Netflix has chosen to delay its release of Lookism in light of the situation.

Over on Twitter, Netflix confirmed it would be delaying Lookism for the time being. The new series, which is based off a popular Korean webtoon, was set to debut on November 4th. However, this date is no longer viable as South Korea will still be in a national mourning period when November arrives.

We will postpone the streaming date for <Lookism> from its original date, November 4th. We will update you with our new streaming date soon. — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 31, 2022

Itaewon's Deadly Halloween Crush Explained

For those who aren't aware, South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol announced a national period of mourning in light of the Itaewon tragedy. The announcement came from officials as the world learned just how deadly the Halloween event truly was. 154 people were killed with most victims firmly in their 20s. The youngest victim detailed so far is from middle school while a few others were in high school. A total of 149 people were injured in the event, and at least 19 foreigners were killed during the crowd crush.

As for what prompted the crowd surge, no official reasoning has been released at this time. Itaewon did anticipate 100,000 people to attend its Halloween festivities, but this huge influx was not controlled well if at all. Local police admit there were less than 200 officers in Itaewon for the Halloween party as resources were diverted to nearby protests. With no official organizer overseeing the Halloween event, crowds were left unchecked as car traffic continued in the area.

The incident that claimed 154 lives took place in an extremely narrow alleyway near the Hamilton Hotel. A crowd formed as visitors began walking in both directions down the passage, and it became too crowded to navigate. Videos posted to social media show the alley was crowded to the point that emergency personnel couldn't even pull survivors from the alley's opening because they were so well wedged in. And as the country mourns, Netflix is joining a number of companies that are delaying projects in memory of those lives lost.

