Netflix Losing Two Popular Anime Titles

It looks like Netflix is about to take another hit in the anime department. According to a new report, the streaming service is set to lose two popular titles by the end of October.

As it stands, Netflix is poised to remove both Death Note and Vampire Knight from its catalog. The two series are popular ones within their genres, and their episodes will be taken down in about a month.

If you want to watches these series, then you will have until October 15 to binge them. Death Note has 37 episodes to its name while Vampire Knight has a total of 26.

These are not the first anime titles to be taken down from Netflix. Recently, reports revealed that Naruto: Shippuden would be one of the next series to expire from its catalog. Still, there are other anime titles on the way.

For instance, The Seven Deadly Sins will be bringing its new season to Netflix this fall. ComicBook was able to confirm the anime’s second season would hit the streaming service this October, but the exact date has yet to be announced.

For those wanting to know a bit more about Death Note and Vampire Knight, we’ve got you covered. You can check out the anime titles’ official synopses below:

Death Note: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. Will Light’s noble goal succeed, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”

Vampire Knight: “Cross Academy is attended by two groups of students, the Day Class and the Night Class. At twilight, when the students of the Day Class return to their dorm, they cross paths with the Night Class on their way to school. Yuki Cross and Zero Kiryu are the Guardians of the school, protecting the Day Class from the academy’s dark secret—the Night Class is full of vampires!”

