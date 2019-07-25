Here’s All The New Anime Coming To Netflix In August 2019

Netflix is trying its hand at the anime game and no better month exemplifies that fact than August 2019. Unleashing a handful of anime series, both new and returning, the streaming service is promising fans some original creations from the company under its new banner, NX. On top of these anticipated series, Netflix has also created a documentary titled “Enter The Anime” that will look into the history and creation of the medium in general. Across the board, Netflix is letting their anime flag fly next month!

Netflix released the official schedule of anime, and several other fan anticipated series and movies, that they’ll be releasing next month on their Official NX Twitter Account, NXOnNetflix:

To give you a quick rundown of some of the series, the anime in general includes Cannon Busters, Carole & Tuesday, and Hero Mask Part 2. Carole and Tuesday follows two young women aspiring to make their names in the world of music. The anime itself will be directed from the legendary anime creator Shinchiro Watanabe, who brought to life Cowboy Bebop and Space Dandy. The series itself promises to once again unite Watanabe’s love of music with anime in this much anticipated anime series.

Cannon Busters was originally a comic book series that turned to Kickstarter after being sent out into the world thanks to comic book published Devil’s Due and creator LeSean Thomas. The series is described by Netflix as such: “”The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”

Finally, Hero Mask returns for its second season as a Netflix original and has the following description: “After a rash of mysterious deaths, Crown prosecutor Sarah Sinclair and SSC agent James Blood discover a conspiracy surrounding uncanny new bio-masks.”

Netflix will also be releasing some long awaited series’ returns outside of the anime world, with Nickelodeon’s Invader Zim and Rocko’s Modern Life making appearances once again in their own Netflix original movies. Also, the much anticipated sequel series to the Dark Crystal, Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, will be making a return to the world created by Jim Henson so many years ago in all its puppet filled glory.

What do you think of the anime being released on Netflix this August? Which series are you most looking forward to binging? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!