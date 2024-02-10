Viral Hit Anime Adaptation Announced With New Trailer

WEBTOONs are becoming big in the anime medium, with Solo Leveling for example becoming one of the biggest anime adaptations of 2024. Thanks to the continuing success of the digital comics from South Korea, anime fans shouldn't be surprised that more of these stories are receiving television series. Now, the popular comic Viral Hit has announced that it will be receiving its own anime series this year, and has a brand new trailer to prove it.

Viral Hit first premiered in 2019 from creators Taejun Pak and Kim Junghyun. If the former sounds familiar, Pak is well-known for creating another big WEBTOON in Lookism, the series that focuses on a high schooler being granted the body of his dreams. Lookism, much like Viral Hit, was given its own anime adaptation, showing just how big the medium is getting. Viral Hit's story continues to this day, so expect the possibility of many anime seasons following this digital fight club should the show become popular.

Viral Hit Hits Hard

Originally titled Kenka Dokugaku, the anime adaptation for Viral Hit is slated to hit Crunchyroll this April. The series is set to be brought to life by Studio Okuruto Noboru, who anime fans might know for their previous works on projects including Tomodachi Game, How Not To Summon A Demon Lord, and Hyperdimension Neptunia.

If this is your first time hearing of Viral Hit, the series is available to read online as a WEBTOON. The official description of the series reads as such, "Scrawny high school student Hobin Yu is probably the last guy you'd expect to star in a NewTube channel that revolves around fighting. But after following some advice from a mysterious NewTube channel, Hobin is soon knocking out guys stronger than him and raking in more money than he could have ever dreamed of. Can Hobin keep this up, or will he eventually meet his match?"

While WEBTOONs have become a big hit in the anime world, Netflix has also developed live-action adaptations based on stories from the medium. Sweet Home, Hellbound, and The Sound of Magic all go their starts as WEBTOONs before making their way to the streaming service as live-action series.

