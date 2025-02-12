Netflix Previews Its Next Squid Game (And It’s Very Different)

As fans wait for the third and final season of Netflix’s biggest series of all time, many fans are wondering how the streaming service will continue to capitalize on Squid Game. While creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has hinted at the idea that he is open to spin-offs of the live-or-death game in the future, a fourth season for the main storyline seems unlikely. Luckily, Netflix is already preparing for what might be a new torch bearer for Squid Game as a new preview highlights a very different death battle arriving later this year. Last Samurai Standing might take place in the past but the latest preview is one that hints at a storyline that might be darker than that of the Squid Game.

Last Samurai Standing takes place as a period drama in which three hundred samurai warriors gather in a temple in Kyoto, Japan. Much like Squid Game, the upcoming live-action series’ premise is one where the winner of the death game will receive a financial reward as the last warrior to survive will receive a “100 billion yen” prize. At present, the big reveal for the series dropping on Netflix this November hasn’t released a trailer but the streaming service has given us our first image from the series that you can check out below.

Last Squid Standing

Netflix took the first look to the outlet Variety, with the publication having the chance to chat with Netflix Japan’s head of content, Kaata Sakamoto. Here’s what Sakamoto had to say when it came to Last Samurai Standing, “When most people think about samurai, they think about this very glamorous period in Japanese history. But what a lot of people don’t realize is that, towards the end of the Edo period, the samurai lost a lot of their glamour and their power. ‘Last Samurai Standing’ is about what would happen if these warriors — the toughest and best in Japan — all of a sudden became common people and had to fight for their lives. Think ‘Shōgun’ meets Squid Game.”

This preview is released in tandem with the tenth anniversary of Netflix Japan, with Sakamoto committing to creating stories that have never been seen before, “We’re dedicated to creating never-before-seen stories by collaborating with Japan’s top creators and emerging talent with innovative ideas.”

Squid Game’s Final Season

Squid Game’s second season ended on quite the cliffhanger, as protagonist Seong Gi-hun found himself unable to successfully lead a rebellion against those who were running the nefarious competition. With season three set to arrive this summer on June 27th, viewers are wondering how Seong’s story will end and how the main series could potentially be setting the stage for future spin-offs. Regardless of where Squid Game’s future takes it, it’s impossible to deny that the South Korean story is one that has had a major impact on the world of pop culture since its debut.

