Netflix’s One Piece: Xolo Mariduena Addresses Rumors He’ll Play Ace

Netflix’s One Piece is back at work, and all eyes are on season two now that filming has begun. Earlier this month, the team at Netflix confirmed the stars of One Piece had arrived in South Africa to start production. Following a slew of casting updates, rumors are running wild about who will bring Portgas D. Ace to One Piece, and now fan-fave Xolo Mariduenda is addressing rumors about himself.

The confession comes from The Lone Lobos podcast as Mariduena co-hosts the show. Taking to TikTok Live, it was there the actor was asked if he was playing Ace in One Piece, and the actor did not outright deny the claim. Rather, he said the role would be a dream and securing the gig would require auditioning just like everyone else.

“Not yet,” Mariduena shared when asked about nabbing the role. “It’s a dream, but at the same time, it has to be right. I’ve got to audition for it. I’ve got to go the same route as everyone else. Unless they’re like, ‘Hey, this guy here is so perfect’.”

For months now, One Piece fans have led a campaign for Mariduena to tackle the role of Ace. The actor, who is known best for their work on Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle, is no stranger to action. From stunts to choreography, Mariduena has what it takes to play Fire Fist Ace, and their acting speaks for itself. This week, rumors about Mariduena’s role in One Piece sparked headlines as the podcast OUKE heavily suggested the star was set for the role. But of course, Netflix hasn’t given any confirmation about Ace’s role in One Piece season two let alone who would play him.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can find the live-action series streaming on Netflix exclusively. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But his life changed when Luffy accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

