One Piece’s Anime Chopper Reacts to Live-Action Chopper Debut

Netflix continues drumming up excitement for its live-action One Piece series, highlighting the newly revealed look for the live-action Chopper. The streaming company unveiled several new pieces of information for all of its upcoming shows and movies in the 2025 Tudum Livestream. The reveal of the live-action version of Chopper for One Piece was the most anticipated announcement for Tudum, having long been teased. The live-action Chopper reveal was an extended sequence that showcased Chopper’s CGI while talking to the audience. Netflix confirmed that the American actress Mikaela Hoover is providing Chopper’s voice. Toei Animation, the company in charge of the One Piece anime, has released a new short featuring an animated Chopper seeing his live-action counterpart.

The meeting of the two Choppers happened in a special Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup, animated vignettes that feature a chibi Chopper. Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup minis are typically played after the credits of a One Piece episode, where Chopper will share some backstory or lore about the recent or upcoming episode. A guest would often join Chopper in these vignettes, bouncing off him as they discussed the episode’s topic. Carrot has joined in the new special Adventure Checkup with the live-action Chopper to provide commentary.

Anime Chopper Sees Live-Action Chopper for the First Time

Even though Chopper is the acting medical doctor for the Straw Hat Pirates and can create miracle cures, he is still ostensibly a child and gullible. When the animated Chopper sees his live-action variant, he reacts with an over-the-top surprised look. Carrot found the new version of Chopper to be cute and kept calling him a “Garchu,” a term used by Mink people that means “I love you.” Animated Chopper points out that his live-action counterpart is still at Dr. Kureha’s castle, which is where Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats first met him.

In the anime and manga, Chopper was a normal reindeer who consumed the Human-Human Fruit, turning him into a human and reindeer hybrid. His fellow reindeer ostracized him because of his new human-like appearance, and he would find shelter with a wannabe doctor named Dr. Hiriluk. Despite Hiriluk’s passion, he was incompetent in medical science. Hiriluk later contracts an illness, and Chopper accidentally feeds him poison after erroneously believing the skull and crossbones were positive symbols. Hiriluk would later take his own life, and Chopper ended up in the care of Dr. Kureha, a real miracle worker doctor.

Chopper’s introduction and backstory are covered in the Drum Island arc, which is part of the greater Alabasta Saga. The saga was the first major story arc in the series, covering the Straw Hats’ adventure to the desert island of Alabasta and saving the kingdom from a false uprising set up by a notorious pirate. The Alabasta Saga was the first saga in One Piece in the Grandline. The live-action One Piece will cover the first part of the Alabasta Saga in the second season. Dr. Kureha will be played by Katey Sagal from Married… with Children and Futurama. Actor Mark Harelik will play Dr. Hiriluk, while Rob Colletti will play Wapol, the main antagonist of the Drum Island Arc. The second season of the live-action One Piece will premiere sometime in 2026.