Netflix’s One Piece Confirms Live-Action Tony Tony Chopper Actor

One Piece’s live-action anime adaptation on Netflix has done what many originally thought would be impossible in bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life. With series creator Eiichiro Oda acting as executive producer, the first season made waves when it landed on the streaming service in 2023. As season two prepares to make landfall, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Straw Hats’ return is who will be taking on the role of the next member of the crew. Wait no longer Grand Line fans because the actor who will be bringing Tony Tony Chopper to life has been revealed during this year’s Netflix Tudum event.

Tony Tony Chopper will be played by none other than actress Mikaela Hoover. If you need a refresher on what Hoover has worked on in the past, she was a part of Netflix’s popular television series Beef and Marvel Studios’ Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3. This summer, Mikaela will be playing the part of Cat Grant in DC’s Superman, who was a major supporting character working at the Daily Planet in the comics. While fans might find the casting choice interesting enough, One Piece enthusiasts have been given a much better idea of how Chopper will be brought to life on Drum Island in 2026.

The CG Tony Tony Chopper

It has finally been confirmed that the Straw Hat Pirates’ doctor will be created using entirely computer-generated graphics which certainly makes sense. Tony Tony routinely will transform into other powerful versions of himself thanks to the abilities of his Devil Fruit, meaning that it would be quite tricky to bring him to life using practical effects and/or puppetry. Luckily, alongside voicing the character, Mikaela Hoover will also be providing “facial captures” for Chopper as well giving her that much more control over her performance.

While it’s good news that Chopper’s live-action iteration has finally been revealed, some One Piece fans might be saddened to learn when we can expect the second season to arrive. Many had been crossing their fingers that Netflix would release the next batch of episodes this year though the streaming service has confirmed that One Piece season two will hit land in 2026. Considering just how jam-packed the upcoming storylines are, it makes sense that the platform would need more time to work on the show.

Hoover is joining a stacked cast for season two as Netflix has released a healthy list of the new actors joining the Grand Line. The new actors include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Mark Penwill as Chess, and Anton Jeftha as K.M.