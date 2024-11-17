Netflix’s One Piece: Nico Robin Actress Shares Promising Update on Season 2

One Piece is now in production on Season 2 of the live-action series with Netflix, and the new actress behind Nico Robin has shared a promising update on how that’s all coming along as she’s wrapped her part in the new season. One Piece‘s live-action series was a massive hit when it first hit Netflix last year, so it was no surprise to find out that the series would be continuing with a new season. This new season has been in the midst of filming since earlier this Summer, and the new cast has been ready to take on their respective roles.

There are some key characters making their debut in the coming season, and the one One Piece fans are especially excited to see is Nico Robin, who will be brought to life be Lera Abova in Season 2 of the Netflix live-action series. She was officially added to the cast earlier this Fall, and according to a new update shared with fans on Instagram, Abova has already wrapped her part in filming for the series. Sharing with the following caption, “issa wrap! last manic sunday for now. capetown has been magical,” this means One Piece Season 2 is now one big step closer to its eventual worldwide debut with Netflix.

What Will Nico Robin Be Up To in One Piece Season 2?

One Piece Season 2 will be kicking off Luffy and the Straw Hats’ initial journey into the Grand Line with its next wave of episodes. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda previously confirmed that the live-action series will next be tackling the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga with its episodes. This has already been corroborated with many of the new faces added to the cast over the year, and Robin plays a small role in setting up what’s next.

One Piece‘s live-action series has already made changes to how the original version of the events played out during the first season, and that’s likely going to continue. While Robin doesn’t play a huge role in any of these arcs as one of the members of Baroque Works, there’s a chance that the Netflix series could be expanding her place in it all as fans will likely want to see much more of her as soon as potentially possible.

Lera Abova in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and One Piece’s Miss All Sunday

When Will One Piece Season 2 Release on Netflix?

As for when the new season will hit, unfortunately Netflix has yet to announce a release window or date for One Piece Season 2 as of the time of this publication. The first season was in the works for nearly a decade before its eventual premiere, but it’s unlikely that this second season will take as long before it makes its debut. Oda himself is very involved with the production (to the point where the manga has gone on hiatus as a result), so it’s likely it’ll be a speedier turnaround this time around.

If the members of the cast are already wrapping up their respective time with the series, it’s really only a matter of time before we get to see the new season. If things continue to go smoothly and this current production schedule holds strong, then One Piece Season 2 will likely hit Netflix in early 2026. We might get lucky and see the new episodes before the end of 2025, but it’s more likely we’ll start to see trailers and promotional materials instead next year as we wait for its 2026 return.