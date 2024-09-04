Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Will Be Much Better Than Season 1, Says Mackenyu

When it comes to One Piece, the Straw Hats are not the kind of crew that settles. The pirates are sailing with the future King of the Pirates, and that means our heroes are in top shape. From the anime to the manga, One Piece doesn't let up, and that truth also extends to the live-action show. Netflix is actively working on One Piece season two, and now, all eyes are on star Mackenyu as he teased what to expect from the comeback.

Namely, it seems like One Piece season two is going to be a step ahead of what season one brought. During a live on Instagram, Mackenyu took some time to address fans as they asked after One Piece. Right now, the show is in production as Netflix began filming in July. With about two months of filming under thumb, the One Piece staff has an idea of how season two will go, and Mackenyu expects it to be better than season one.

(Photo: Netflix)

The star specifically nodded to the action sequences of One Piece when praising season two. Mackenyu believes these moments will look better moving forward, but of course, One Piece season one didn't slack off. The show boasted some rather incredible fights thanks to Buffy and Arlong, but there are bigger fish on the horizon in season two. Plus, Mackenyu has padded Netflix's One Piece with a proven action team. The actor brought the stunt team from the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films to work on One Piece, so fans can rest easy.

What's Coming in One Piece Season Two

As for what Netflix's One Piece will do with season two, we have a very handy guide map courtesy of series creator Eiichiro Oda. The artist posted a letter recently breaking down the coming arcs for season two, and no – we will not be getting to Alabasta. From Loguetown to Little Garden and Drum Island, One Piece has big ambitions for season two, and it will come with tons of new stars.

After all, we were recently informed of some major One Piece casting ahead of Netflix's Geeked Week. Charithra Chandran will play Vive (Miss Wednesday) while Katey Sagal brings Dr. Kureha to life. If you are not ready for One Piece season two, we recommend you brace yourself. The show is expected to return to Netflix in 2025, and season one is now streaming. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

