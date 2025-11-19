Netflix’s One Piece Shares First Look at Season 2’s Biggest Villains

The Grand Line is preparing for its live-action return on Netflix next year, as One Piece season two will arrive on the streaming service on March 10th. Covering major storylines such as Little Garden, Whiskey Peak, Reverse Mountain, Loguetown, and Drum Island, the Straw Hat Pirates are looking to get a little help in the live-action adaptation’s comeback. Tony Tony Chopper is set to arrive in the popular series in 2026, with the reindeer doctor being the first Straw Hat who will need to be brought to life entirely by CG animation. To keep the hype train rolling, Netflix is focused on the Straw Hats’ villains with a first look at a few in action.

While the likes of the militaryman Smoker, Nico Robin, and the biggest bad of them all, Crocodile, are set to be a part of season two, these antagonists won’t be alone. Thanks to the official Netflix One Piece social media account, anime fans have been given a first look at two major Baroqueworks members in their full attire. The two villains that have been featured so far include Mr. 9, played by actor Daniel Lasker, and Mr. 5, played by Camrus Johnson. Since these are far from the only Baroqueworks members set to take part in season two, expect One Piece to continue this trend with their villainous reveals. You can see the antagonist revealed below.

With twin bats in hand and a crown atop his head, Mr. 9 will have you seeing stars before you can say “Bye bye, baby.” 👑 ✨ pic.twitter.com/BRS0yBOEJW — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 19, 2025

The motto’s a mystery and the style’s explosive! 🕶️💥 Mr. 5 gets the job done by any means necessary! pic.twitter.com/UCcF1nE1Oz — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 18, 2025

BaroqueWorks Rises

Courtesy of Netflix

While the live-action adaptation’s second season isn’t diving into the massive One Piece storyline known as Alabasta next year, the number of villains that are set to take on the Straw Hats might have fans forgetting about the desert island. Baroqueworks is set to have some major villains entering the fray, including Jazzara Jaslyn’s Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian’s Mr. 3, Joe Manganiello’s Crocodile, and Lera Abova’s Miss All Sunday. The villainous collective, surprisingly enough, isn’t the only threat daring to upend Luffy’s quest to become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece’s second season is set to bring back Buggy and Alvida for a rematch against the Straw Hat Pirates, now teaming up following their individual debuts in the live-action series. On top of this villainous duo, Luffy and his crew will have to fight against Wapol and his followers on Drum Island, with this battle sure to be the final conflict of season two, if the live-action adaptation continues following the source material to the letter. Luckily, a third season has already been confirmed, meaning that One Piece fans will have the chance to check out a live-action Alabasta, the island that helped to create one of the most legendary storylines of the shonen series. While Crocodile is set to be the “big bad” of the third season as well, expect plenty more villains to arrive in those episodes that will see the Going Merry sail into the Grand Line.

