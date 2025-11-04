Netflix’s One Piece Shares New Look at Robin’s Live-Action Debut

One Piece Season 2 will be coming to Netflix next Spring, and Netflix is getting ready for the new episodes with a new look at Nico Robin’s live-action debut. One Piece Into the Grand Line, which is the official title for the coming season, will see Luffy and the Straw Hat crew officially leave the East Blue and cross over into the treacherous seas of the Grand Line. Not only will they meet lots of new allies, but they are going to face off against much tougher foes who are also seeking to cut their teeth on the Grand Line’s promise as well.

One Piece Into the Grand Line will also be introducing fans to the mysterious Nico Robin, who makes her debut in the series as the even more mysteriously named Miss All Sunday. Portrayed by Lera Abova in the new episodes, a new behind the scenes featurette for the coming season shows off more of what fans can expect to see from the coming adventures. This also includes a new look at some of the new faces making the jump to live-action with a new look at Robin in action as well. Check it all out below as shared by Netflix.

What to Know About Robin in Netflix’s One Piece

Miss All Sunday will be making her debut in One Piece Into the Grand Line as a member of the Baroque Works group that fans have been hearing whispers of in the first season. This group will be coming more into focus with Luffy and the others crossing over into the Grand Line, and fans will see just how deadly of an organization it really is in the coming adventures. But while Miss All Sunday will certainly play a part in the coming season, the real draw of the character is what potentially she’ll be up to afterwards heading into the third season.

One Piece Season 3 is now in the works with Netflix, and production on the new season is already underway. The second season is going to be a big deal as it tackles some key introductory arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga release, but it’s the third season where all of that starts to take shape into a much bigger picture. This is also where Joe Manganiello’s Mr. 0 will take more of the center stage as well (following some crucial teases from the second season).

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out?

One Piece Into the Grand Line will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on March 10th next year. The new season will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, and that means it will be setting up the stage for what’s to come with the Alabasta Saga likely hitting in the third season. Lera Abova is far from the only person joining the cast for the new season either.

Also joining Netflix’s One Piece live-action roster for the new season are Charitha Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 and more. With many more faces likely jumping in with the third season too.

