Netflix Confirms Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Part 3 Return Date

Pokemon Horizons fans have been hungrily waiting for news on when the next batch of episodes will come to Netflix. Thanks to a new announcement, the Part 3 installation of The Search for Laqua has been announced, and it’s only a few weeks away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Horizons has pushed the animated series into a new era, with a rich story and interesting characters that have shattered the original format of Ash’s journeys. Liko, Roy, and Dot have had many exciting adventures with the Rising Volt Tacklers, and the team has unearthed more questions than answers when it comes to how they are connected to the bigger troubles at play in the world. Fans who have been waiting for the next installment of Season 2 won’t have to sit still much longer, as the Part 3 drop on Netflix for Pokemon Horizons is officially set for June.

In an announcement by The Pokemon Company, it has been confirmed that Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Part 3 will release on Netflix as of June 27th, 2025.

Liko, Roy, and Dot have completed their Tera Training and are on a mission to find the remaining Six Heroes! What adventure awaits them on this journey? 🗺️



Set sail for Kitakami and beyond in Part 3 of #PokemonHorizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua, coming 6/27 to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/304a1eMxuA — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 21, 2025

A press release provided to ComicBook that came alongside the announcement gives a synopsis that states: “Liko, Roy, and Dot are back on the Brave Olivine, and three of the Six Heroes welcome them with a challenge to battle! Later, the Rising Volt Tacklers touch down in Kitakami, where Roy and Crocalor have a big mix-up, Tinkatink defends its hammer, and new friends help lead the crew to Kleavor of the Six Heroes and answers about Laqua and Lucius. With just one of the Six Heroes left to find, Friede calls on an old friend who might have a scoop, and Ludlow plays hero for a day in his hometown. Finally, the Legendary Pokémon Entei appears—is the search for all Six Heroes finally complete?”

This breakdown comes alongside a new trailer for Part 3, showcasing some of the major plot points the team will face as they continue their search. The team will arrive in Kitakami, a location that will be introduced during The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Play video

Currently, Pokemon Horizons Season 2 has been releasing in 10-episode drops. The last episode added in April of 2025 was Episode 20, “Infiltrating The System! Naranja Academy in Danger!”

It is likely that Part 3 will contain another 10-episode burst, meaning additional parts will be needed in order to complete The Search for Laqua. Season 2 is still airing in Japan, but has moved on to the next chapter of the story, which includes a one-year time-skip. It is likely Netflix audiences will reach the timeskip before the end of the year.

Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Part 3 will have some exciting major plot points for fans to enjoy, including the introduction of Kitakami characters Carmine and Kieran, and the arrival of Legendary Pokemon Entei. If the episode list is set at ten, Entei’s arrival will be the new cliffhanger for fans as they wait for Part 4, which could come near the end of the summer.

Fans who want to keep up with what is coming can keep an eye on the Japanese episodes as they release. This will give fans a good idea of what is to come. However, those who don’t want spoilers can keep track of new season releases on the Pokemon website, which updates as soon as new season launch dates are confirmed.

Pokemon Horizons Season 2 Part 3 will only be available to watch via Netflix, which does require a subscription service to access. The Horizons episodes are not currently streaming on any other platforms.