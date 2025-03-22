Pokemon Horizons Revealed the Fate of Professor Friede

Pokemon Horizons further differentiates itself from the classic series by revealing Professor Friede’s startling fate. Fans have long speculated Friede would perish based on his appearance in the fourth Pokemon Horizons Opening, “Only One Story,” where the character walks into a bright light. The symbolism of Friede walking to the light suggests a character heading into the great unknown, going to the next realm. Many found that prospect hard to believe given how kid-friendly Pokemon typically is. The original Pokemon anime with Ash rarely, if ever, treated death seriously, so it was hard to believe the new Pokemon anime would go through with it.

However, Pokemon Horizons makes it clear it isn’t the same show as the one with Ash. Horizons has a deeper lore and an ongoing narrative that goes beyond battling all the gyms and fighting Team Rocket. Nevertheless, those hoping to see Pokemon fully committing to axing a major character may feel disappointed. The final episode of The Search for Laqua arc left Professor Friede’s fate intentionally vague, with him being blown off the Rising Volt Tacklers’ airship alongside his Charizard. He saves Captain Pikachu by handing him over to Liko before letting go of the ship and disappearing into the clouds.

Is Professor Friede Dead?

Given Pokemon’s nature as a kids’ property, the series was always likely not committed to unambiguously killing a character. There’s grimness viewing Friede and his Charizard falling into the clouds, but the ambiguity left by the two figures disappearing and no bodies leaves room for doubt. The golden rule with television is that if there are no bodies, a death can not be confirmed. Shows often undo a death by revealing the person’s miraculous survival after their near-death experience off-camera. Even though Charizard appears incapacitated as the duo falls into the clouds, there’s still the possibility the Pokemon will be able to recover and rescue Friede before they fall to the ground.

Nonetheless, the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers appear to accept Friede is gone. The anime moves forward one year, the first time in the franchise’s 20-plus years, showing how the characters evolved during that timeframe. Captain Pikachu keeps ahold of Friede’s broken goggles and is now with Roy. Liko has continued attending the same school she was in at the start of Pokemon Horizons. The next Pokemon anime, labeled Mega Voltage, will continue the story after the time jump.

What Does Friede’s Fate Mean for the Rest of the Characters?

Professor Friede was the airship’s captain, alongside Captain Pikachu, and acted as the proto-leader of the Rising Volt Tacklers. He was also the most skilled trainer in the group, able to withhold his own against other trainers with his Charizard and Captain Pikachu. With him gone, the rest of the characters pick up the slack to fill in the void left by his disappearance. Mega Voltage will involved more with Mega evolutions, hinting the characters will get even stronger. Roy now has a Mega Lucario in his party whereas Liko finally evolved her Floragato into a Meowscarada in the final episode of The Search for Laqua.

There’s always the possibility the professor will return to make a grand entrance given Friede’s fate still in the air. Given Pokemon Horizons is still a children’s show, we fully expect the captain to make a comeback at some point, but at least his absence will lead to more interesting character development for the rest of the cast.