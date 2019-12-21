Netflix Releases New Saiki K. Promo

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ended its anime run last year after a strong three season run, and fans have been hoping for more of the series ever since. So it was a big surprise to see that Netflix was not only going to pick up the license for the series, but would also be producing a new season! Although the third season of the series brought the anime to its end, this new season — officially titled The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — will be shaking things up as Saiki and his friends go on new adventures.

It won’t be too long of a wait before fans can see this new season of the series too as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened will be premiering on Netflix worldwide on December 30th. Now Netflix has shared a new promo for the series to celebrate. Check it out:

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened will last six episodes that will last 24 minutes each. Featuring returning director Hiroaki Sakurai for EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff, produced by Shogakukan Shueisha Production and PK Gakuen R, Masayuki Onji has been confirmed to return as character designer, and Psychic Lover is returning to compose the music.

Confirmed returning cast members include Hiroshi Kamiya as Kusuo Saiki, Daisuke Ono as Riki Nendo, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shun Kaido, Satoshi Hino as Kineshi Hairo, Natsuki Hanae as Reita Toritsuka, and Ai Kayano as Kokomi Teruhashi. New cast additions include Kousuke Toriumi as Takumi Iguchi, and Nao Tohyama as Hii Suzumiya.

Netflix describes the new series as such, “High school student Kusuo Saiki has supernatural powers including telepathy, psychokinesis, fluoroscopy prediction and so on. The strongest power actually brings misery for him. Therefore he seals his superpowers when he is in front of others and tries not to stand out or get involved with people. But, for some reason, his friends, families and all living creatures always gathered around him then something unexpected happened.”

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.