Netflix Brings Sanrio’s Cutest Duo Alive in New Series Teaser

Sanrio has been dabbling in the anime industry for quite some time, with series like Aggretsuko and Rilakkuma & Kaoru becoming massive hits with fans both familiar with and new to the adorable company’s mascot characters. Now, the creative giant is launching a brand-new anime project set to adapt the misadventures of one of their most iconic duos – the bubbly, pastel pink-wearing My Melody and the playfully sinister Kuromi.

As revealed by Netflix on their official YouTube channel, My Melody & Kuromi is an anime series that utilizes an adorable stop-motion aesthetic, utilizing the character’s doll-like appearances through the show’s visual style. While not much is currently known about whether the story will be serialized or episodic, the YouTube description for the “First Look” teaser does offer a bit of insight, stating: “Beloved Sanrio characters come to life in stop-motion series ‘My Melody & Kuromi’ this July 2025, celebrating the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi! The series is directed by Tomoki Misato, written by Shuko Nemoto, and produced by TORUKU from WIT [Studio].” The new show is set to begin streaming on Netflix in July 2025.

While Sanrio won’t be working with Dwarf Studio, who produced the stop-motion Rilakkuma & Kaoru series, WIT Studio is a world-renowned animation studio best known for producing iconic series like Spy x Family, Vinland Saga Season 1, and three seasons of Attack on Titan. The animation studio has proven time and time again that their work is extremely versatile while still having consistent quality across all of their projects.

The My Melody & Kuromi Anime Proves the Two Characters Are Better Together

Netflix and Sanrio’s latest anime project couldn’t have come at a better time, with Kuromi and My Melody both celebrating their individual anniversaries in 2025 – 20 and 50 years, respectively. Despite My Melody having thirty years of seniority on her punky pal, the two have been almost inseparable in merchandise and artwork featuring the characters. Kuromi was originally introduced in the anime series Onegai My Melody, which released in 2005, as a more sinister counterpart to My Melody. However, this “evil twin” persona didn’t last long, and while Kuromi is still depicted as having a trickster personality, highlighted by her black and pink jester hat, she and Melody are now the absolute best of friends.

It will be interesting to see if Netflix’s upcoming My Melody & Kuromi series plans to write in callbacks to the duo’s origin story as rivals or if it plans to pick up with the two already being established buddies, which is what most Sanrio fans recognize the pair as now. The teaser trailer doesn’t give much away, but it does show Kuromi making one of her hallmark grumpy expressions – so it’s possible that she might strike up a friendly rivalry with everyone’s favorite bunny.

