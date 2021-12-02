Netflix Unveils New K-Drama with Squid Games’ Gong Yoo

Netflix had an unexpected juggernaut on its hands with the massive success of Squid Game, the South Korean series that followed a game of life and death, so it’s no surprise to see that one of the stars from the show is set to arrive on another production from the platform. With next month seeing the arrival of The Silent Sea, a major player from Squid Game will have a starring role in this new science-fiction epic series.

Gong Yoo played an important role in Squid Game, being the salesman who introduced main character, Seong Gi-Hun, to the dangerous game that offered participants the chance to clear their debt, but potentially die in the process. While Gong Yoo did not appear for the vast majority of the series, only showing up in both the first and last episodes of season one, his presence was definitely one that played a major role on the television show. On top of Squid Game, Yoo also was the frontman for the popular zombie movie, Train To Busan, which many fans consider to be one of the pinnacle examples of the horror genre that would see the dead, or those affected by a virus, striking against humanity.

Netflix Geeked’s Official Twitter Account shared the reveal that Gong Yoo would be playing a major role in The Silent Sea, while also sharing a number of the other actors that will bring this science-fiction series to life via character posters:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1465342523170295808?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The official Netflix description of The Silent Sea, for those who want to know more about the science-fiction epic, reads as such:

“During a perilous twenty-four-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets,”

The Silent Sea is set to arrive on Netflix on December 24th and will have eight episodes to start, joining the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound as a production that arrives straight from South Korea.

Will you be checking out The Silent Sea later this month? What has been your favorite Netflix series from South Korea to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of streaming.