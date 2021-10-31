Netflix set up a real life Squid Game area in Los Angeles to help celebrate not only the massive popularity of the original series but the spooky Halloween season as well! Ever since it made its debut last month on Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s original series has quickly dominated the streaming service with fans all over the world. Not only has it claimed a spot as one of Netflix’s most watched releases of all time (as fans eagerly wait for a potential sequel), but many fans have wondered how they would do if they were playing these games as well.

Some fans actually got the opportunity to test out their theories thanks to Netflix setting up a real-life area dedicated to recreating some of Squid Game‘s games in a new way in Los Angeles. Not only did Netflix bring the creepy doll from the Red Light, Green Light game to life, but more of its other elements too such as the portraits taken before the games, the Dalgona cookies, and more. Thankfully it’s a recreation without any of the terrifying strings attached to the games themselves. You can check it out in action below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1454463273542172673?s=20

Squid Game is undoubtedly one of the most popular releases Netflix has had over the course of the year as fans had quickly flocked to the series after word of it traveled from one new fan to another. It’s quickly taking over the rest of the year too as there have already been a number of parodies in shows like Saturday Night Live, and the outfits from the series (or ones inspired by it) were high in demand for the Halloween season and selling out quickly in many retail outlets. It’s quick success around the world was definitely a surprise, even for the series creator himself.

While series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that talks of a potential second season have taken place, there have been other surprises for the creator in terms of how big the show has gotten. In that same breath, fans would likely return in just as much of a fervor if a second season or some other kind of sequel ends up happening. Either way, it’s definitely a phenomena that looks pretty fun in real life without any of the threat of death lingering overhead. But what do you think?

How did you like Squid Game? Do you think you would win all six games? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!