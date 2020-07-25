Transformers: War For Cybertron: Rooster Teeth Reveals Cliffjumper in New Clip

Rooster Teeth had something cool in store for Transformers fans at their big Comic Con@Home panel, as they debuted a brand new clip from the anticipated Netflix series Transformers: War For Cybertron. During the panel (which you can see in the video above), Rooster Teeth debuted a clip featuring Elita-1 talking to fan-favorite Autobot Cliffjumper, and it's the first time we've heard Rooster Teeth's own Miles Luna in the role. Unfortunately, we don't get to find out what is happening to Cliffjumper at the moment, as his screen is going in and out before fading away completely, and that's when Elita-1 springs into action. You can check out the full panel, including the new clip, in the video above.

Cliffjumper will be far from the only Autobot fave to make an appearance in this first part of a planned trilogy, and we cannot wait to see more from Cliffjumper, Elita-1, and the rest of the Autobots and Decepticons when War For Cybertron hits later this month.

The panel featured Barbara Dunkelman, Kerry Shawcross, Yssa Badiola, Fiona Nova, Torrian Crawford and F.J. DeSanto talking about not only Transformers but also RWBY Volume 8, Red vs Blue: Zero, and Recorded by Arizal. It also featured the first look at a new line of RWBY merchandise from none other than artist Babs Tarr, so there was quite a bit to cover.

You can find the official description for Transformers: War For Cybertron below.

"It is the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to “reformat” the Autobots, thus “unifying” Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.

The Series voice talent cast includes Jake Foushee (Optimus Prime), Jason Marnocha (Megatron), Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), Joe Zieja (Bumblebee), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet), Keith Silverstein (Jetfire), Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert), Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave), Bill Rogers (Wheeljack), Sophia Isabella (Arcee), Brook Chalmers (Impactor), Shawn Hawkins (Mirage), Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide), Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper) and Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp)."

Transformers: War For Cybertron hits Netflix on July 30th.

