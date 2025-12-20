Netflix’s Coolest Anime to Return With Season 2 (First Look Revealed)

Netflix has announced their coolest new anime series is officially going to return with a second season in the near future. It’s been a great year for anime as it winds down and fans get ready for the deluge of new shows coming in 2026. Looking back, it’s been an especially notable year for Netflix as the streaming service locked down some big exclusives. This included a major Shonen Jump anime that fans had been waiting a while to see, and it had such a great first season that a second has already been announced to be in the works.

Sakamoto Days has been one of Netflix’s biggest standout anime hits of the year, and it was much stronger in the second half of the series than the first too. This fervor has been raised to such a point that Netflix confirmed during the Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan that Sakamoto Days is officially returning for a second season. There’s still quite a lot to reveal about what to expect from the new episodes, but you can check out the first look trailer and poster for Sakamoto Days Season 2 below.

What to Know for Sakamoto Days Season 2

Sakamoto Days Season 2 will be exclusively streaming with Netflix when it debuts, but it has yet to reveal when exactly it’s going to be making its premiere. There are also lots of questions about the new season in terms of potentially returning staff and cast, but it’s likely much of them will be coming back for the new season. After hitting it big with both halves of its first season through 2025, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is about to reach a whole new level of action by the looks of this teaser trailer.

But it’s an interesting path as the first half of Sakamoto Days launched to a divisive reception among fans. Suzuki’s original manga is touted highly by Shonen Jump fans for its slick action set pieces and flowing movement, but the anime really didn’t tap into that initially. Taking fan critiques into consideration for the second half of the season, Sakamoto Days reached a new level of explosiveness that seems to be getting even more impressive with the next season just with this first look at its action alone.

How Sakamoto Days Is Changing for the Better

Sakamoto Days director Masaki Watanabe spoke to ComicBook earlier this year about the anime’s change in visuals, and mentioned how it was due to the fans, “Some people thought it was a bit too light, right? People were asking for more mature colors, and we basically did hear those remarks and feedback, so we did our best to improve on some of those voices. And we would like people to look forward to our second season.” Opening up about how they adapt the anime, Watanabe also explained the process.

“Basically, we try to honor the flow of the source material, and have that as our base,” Watanabe began. “Then we are trying to fill in what is between the frames and pictures. So when that becomes footage or imagery, there are not many cases where we feel that there’s too much. Usually it’s more like maybe we might not have enough. What we do is we try to add more, and we want to make sure that we have that right emotional flow to what we are basically running in that action. Then we basically try to figure out what the right length time wise it would be.”

