Netflix’s Top Shonen Series Releases Wild New Live-Action Movie Trailer

Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to anime, nabbing classic and new franchises to help fight against other platforms in the ever-heating-up anime streaming wars. Perhaps one of the biggest additions to the streaming service has been Sakamoto Days, one of the biggest manga added to Shonen Jump in recent years. While not tied to Netflix proper, the story of Taro Sakamoto is preparing to receive a live-action adaptation in the same vein as One Piece, with a new movie arriving in Japan. To help garner hype for next year’s arrival, Sakamoto Days has released a new trailer for its upcoming film.

One of the biggest draws as to why you should check out this new trailer is that the release finally gives anime fans a look at live-action Taro in his larger form. For those who might not be following the shonen series, the story revolves around a former assassin who has left his life of violence behind him, settled down, started a family, and seemingly let himself go. As anime fans discover, Taro has the ability to return to his former state, especially when his and his family’s lives are in serious peril. From the new trailer, actor Ren Meguro clearly underwent a wild transformation to play both sides of Taro, with it reportedly taking four hours in the make-up chair to create his “new self.” Shockingly enough, the suit reportedly weighs over three hundred pounds itself, meaning Meguro had quite the tough job bringing the anime character to life. You can check out the trailer below.

The Days of Sakamoto

Sakamoto Days wrapped its first season earlier this year, releasing new episodes on Netflix to help bring Taro Sakamoto’s introduction to the small screen to an end. Unfortunately, a second season has yet to be confirmed by either the streaming service or the production house that worked on the television series, TMS Entertainment. Luckily, there remains plenty of material left from the manga for the anime to adapt should it want to create future television tales, but there is bad news for the Weekly Shonen Jump story itself.

Manga creator Yuto Suzuki is currently working on the final saga of the series, set to bring Sakamoto Days to an end. The grand finale comes at a time when Shonen Jump has seen many of its series either wrapping up their stories or entering their last chapters, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Black Clover being just a few examples. No release date has been confirmed for the manga’s final chapter, though ending in 2026 might not be outside the realm of possibility for Taro and his family.

As for the Sakamoto Days live-action movie, it has yet to be announced for a North American release, though we have to imagine it will hit the West eventually. Whether or not it will hit theaters is another question altogether.

