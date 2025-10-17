Netflix’s Top Action Shonen Anime Announces Another Exciting Release For 2026

Netflix, the giant streaming platform, has increasingly been spreading its wings to adapt to the Asian entertainment medium, naturally becoming a feasible home for the anime industry as well. Almost all mainstream anime, from the top trio, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach, to the new-gen shonen hits like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, are also available to stream on the platform. Over the past couple of years, Netflix has expanded its reach even further by acquiring one of the top action-comedy shonen series, Sakamoto Days, as a Netflix exclusive.

The first season of the Sakamoto Days anime was divided into two parts, released this year with a three-month gap. The reception of the series has been nothing short of phenomenal, making it the top anime on Netflix for the summer. For fans craving more after the action-packed season’s conclusion, a live-action movie adaptation was also announced, set to release next year during Golden Week. In the latest exciting addition, Viz Media, the licensed distributor of the manga in English, just announced that a new novel for the series will be released next year, featuring exclusive new content conceived by the creator himself.

Netflix’s Top Action Shonen Anime Gets Exclusive New Content in Novel Format

Announcement: Enjoy more Sakamoto Days stories in this novel, which comes with a full-color, double-sided poster. Sakamoto Days: Assassin's Method, with original concept by Yuto Suzuki and written by Renka Misaki, releases Summer 2026. pic.twitter.com/BT8o3WSM0q — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) October 17, 2025

Viz Media took to its X account (formerly Twitter) to announce its exciting acquisitions slated for the summer of 2026. Among the many announcements, starting with Netflix’s top manga live-action adaptation, Alice in Borderland, getting a new sequel manga, and a surprise reveal for Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days was also included. Titled Sakamoto Days: Assassin’s Method, it will be released in a novel format, featuring new stories set in the world of assassins from the series. The concept for this special installment was created by none other than the series’ creator, Yuto Suzuki, while the novel itself will be written by Renka Misaki. The announcement also revealed that the novel will come with a full-color, double-sided poster.

This is very exciting news, especially considering that the Sakamoto Days manga is in its final phases, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the series concludes before next summer. Thus, this installment could serve fans eager for more Sakamoto Days stories after the manga’s end. While some might initially dismiss the idea of a novel for an action-comedy shonen series, this format could work remarkably well given the manga’s grounded, realistic action mixed with its subtle over-the-top elements. Ultimately, fans pleased with Netflix’s anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days can look forward to many new projects next year in the absence of the anime and manga, as the latter is nearing its conclusion.

