‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.’ Announces Final Anime

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. wrapped its second season not long ago, and it seems a final piece of the anime is in the works. According to new reports, the action-comedy is already developing a new anime that will adapt the manga’s final chapters.

So far, little is known about the new anime, but it is said to be a conclusive project. It will adapt the final chapters of the original manga, but the anime’s exact format has not been made public. So, for now, fans must wait to see whether the anime is a full-on series or film. (via ANN)

New information about The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. will be shared in an October issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, but fans were given a sizable tease to hold them over for now. A first image of the final anime was released, and it shows Kusuo Saiki in all his pink-haired glory. He is seen in his usual school uniform, but his glasses and iconic antennae aren’t sat on his head.

As for its tagline, the poster has a short tagline. “Finally, a conclusion…?” the teaser reads, giving fans insight into its conclusive nature.

For those unfamiliar with The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, the series was first created by Shuichi Aso. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2012, and has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017, and a second season will air beginning in 2018.